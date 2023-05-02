AHSEC Revises Syllabus Of Several Subjects For HS 1st, 2nd Year

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to revise the higher secondary (HS) first and second-year syllabus from the 2023-34 academic session, according to an official notification.
The official notification from AHSEC read, “It is notified to all concerned Principals/Registrars of the institutions having HS Course under AHSEC that the AHSEC has revised the syllabi of the following subjects (both HS 1st; 2nd year) and the same will be implemented from the Academic Session 2023-24.”
AHSEC further mentioned that students will be able to check and download the revised syllabus from the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.
According to the AHSEC notification, the syllabus for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Economics, Accountancy, Psychology, Political Science, Alternative English, Finance and Anthropology have been revised.
However, the syllabus for the subjects Alternative English, Finance and Anthropology have been revised only for HS 2nd year, while the syllabus for the other 11 subjects have been revised for both HS 1st and 2nd years, AHSEC said.