AHSEC HS Exam to be Conducted Under Strict Vigilance from Feb 20

The final examination of Higher Secondary under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be conducted under strict vigilance from February 20 onwards.

According to the state board, question papers will be provided to the candidates 15 minutes before scheduled time of the exam.

To avoid paper leakage, cyber cell has been established to look into any kind of act regarding the exam.

In case if anyone attempts to circulate any fake question papers before the exam will be caught by police and cyber cell.

Moreover, police will be deployed and double security will be provided at each examination centres to avoid any suspicious act by any candidate or individual.

Meanwhile, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination is scheduled to be held from March 3 to 24.

As many as 4,22,000 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held across 912 centres.