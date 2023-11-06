AHSEC to Conduct Pre-Final Test Exam for HS 2nd Year Students in Dec

Ahead of the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) decided that a Pre-Final Test Examination will be conducted for the students of the HS 2nd year within the month of December 2023, reports emerged on Monday.
According to the notification, the pre-final test exam will be conducted in all the permitted/recognized institutions under its jurisdiction. The council instructed all the Heads of the institutions to make arrangements for holding the said exam such as preparation of the Pre-Final Exam routine, setting up of subject-wise question papers, supplying of blank answer scripts, issuance of admit cards, evaluation of answer scripts, declaration of results, issuance of marks-sheets etc.
“It will be mandatory on the part of the examination conducting institutions to keep the subject-wise marks obtained by the students under their safe custody so that the council can collect the same as and when required,” the notification reads.
Furthermore, the examination of the subjects having practical parts will be of the following:
70/30 (70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical)
30/70 (30 marks for theory and 70 marks for practical)
60/40 (60 marks for theory and 40 marks for practical)
50/50 (50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical)
Meanwhile, there will be 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment/project works for Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Finance, Political Science, Sociology, Swadesh Adhyayan etc. and subjects having no practical will be of 100 marks.