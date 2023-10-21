HS Exams 2024: AHSEC to Begin Registration Process on Nov 1

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will start the registration process for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024 from November 1, 2023.
This was announced by the Controller of Examinations, AHSEC in an official notification. The HS exams 2024 will be held in the months of February and March.
The online form fill up will start on November 1 and close on November 30, 2023, the AHSEC stated.
The heads of all institutions under the Council have been asked to notify their students regarding the online form fill up process so that no one is left out from the process of form fill up process.
The notification read, “It is for information of all concerned that the Council is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2024 in February/March, 2024. In this connection, the process of online form fill up will be started from the 01 of November, 2023 and will be closed on the 30th of November, 2023.”
“Accordingly, all the Heads of the Institutions under the jurisdiction of the Council are requested to notify their students regarding the process of online form fill up during the said period SO THAT NO ONE IS LEFT OUT FROM THE PROCESS OF FORM FILL UP PROCESS. The respective portal for online form fill up will be opened in due course of time and the same will be intimated to the institutions,” it further read.
The exam and centre fees has been exempted for examinees belonging to government, provincialised, recognised venture schools or colleges whose parental income from all sources is Rs 2,00,000 or below. The official website to register is ahsec.assam.gov.in.