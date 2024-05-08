AHSEC To Release HS 2024 Exam Results Tomorrow: Ranoj Pegu

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be declaring the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations on Thursday (May 9), education minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Wednesday.
Taking to social media, the Assam education minister wished all the candidates and informed that the results will be released tomorrow. According to him, the results will be out at 9 am and an official press release regarding the matter will be issued by 7 am.
"Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare HS Exam Results-2024 tomorrow at 9 AM. The official Press Release will be issued at 7 AM. Best wishes to all the candidates," wrote Pegu on X.
The HS exams for the year 2024 were held between February 12 and March 13, 2024. The practical examination were conducted before that between January 24 and February 8, 2024.
For the very first time, the attendance of students appearing for their higher secondary examinations under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to be completely digitized. The attendance will be registered through online mode for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024 which began on Monday (February 12).
A total of 2,80,216 candidates across the state appeared for the HS examinations. Out of this, 1,39,486 were male candidates and 1,42,732 were female candidates.
Further, 2,06,467 were from the Arts stream, 54,287 were from the Science stream and 17,582 were from the Commerce stream.