HSLC Results 2024: Assam Education Minister Dispels Confusion

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu dismissed all sorts of confusion leading to the declaration of HSLC 2024 examination results by SEBA on Saturday after flagging a fake post on social media regarding the same.
Pegu, took to social media on Friday to address a concerning issue regarding the dissemination of false information showing a screenshot of a fake X account bearing his name, which was spreading rumors about the announcement of results for the HSLC and HS Examination, 2024.
However, contrary to the education minister who refuted the information, albeit from a fake account, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam 2024 results today.
Addressing the matter while speaking to reporters after the results were declared, Ranoj Pegu said, "There is no question of any confusion. I had said previously that the results will be declared within the month of April. As the results were ready, we saw no use of delaying the declaration, hence it was declared today."
"Yesterday, I had not talked about it anywhere or wrote on social media. The post circulating online was a doctored one and it was a fake. It mentioned that both HSLC and HS results were to be declared today. Who did it and with what intention remains unknown. It was fake and I immediately rejected it on social media," he said clarifying the sequence of events that led to the confusion.
Asked about the higher secondary examination results, the Assam Education Minister further said, "Regarding HS results, we have not discussed anything so far."
On Friday, Ranoj Pegu took to X to promptly clarify the situation after an account with his name shared information regarding the dates of declaration of both HSLC and HS results in Assam.
He asserted that such claims were baseless emphasing that the SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) responsible for conducting these examinations, would release the results according to its predetermined schedule.