Royal Global University to Host Memorial Lecture by 'The Hidden Hindu' Author Akshat Gupta

The Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation, in collaboration with Royal Global University, Guwahati, is set to host the 10th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on May 1, commemorating the birth anniversary of the distinguished educationist, social worker, and human rights advocate, Professor Sarat Mahanta.

Born on May 1, 1937, in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Professor Mahanta dedicated over three decades to teaching at Sivasagar College, eventually retiring as the Head of the History Department. A passionate defender of human rights, he also served as an Honorary Member of the Assam State Human Rights Commission for four years. Beyond academia, he contributed significantly to journalism for more than twenty years, authoring numerous thought-provoking essays and notable books. Until his passing on June 18 (year presumed to be 2013), he held various esteemed positions, including Satradhikar of Bareghar Satra and Chief Advisor of the Sivasagar Press Club.

This year’s memorial lecture will be delivered by Akshat Gupta, a renowned writer, poet, songwriter, and motivational speaker, best known for his bestselling work The Hidden Hindu. Gupta will speak on the theme “Rediscovering Our Roots: The Relevance of Hindu Mythology in Modern Times.” The event is scheduled to take place at the Royal Global University Hall, Guwahati, on May 1 at 4 PM.

The lecture will be officially inaugurated by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Organizers have urged all to attend and contribute to making the event a resounding success.

