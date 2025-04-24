Royal Global University Stages Protest March, Condolence Meet Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a powerful display of solidarity and grief, students, scholars, and faculty of Royal Global University, Guwahati, held a protest march and condolence meeting on Tuesday to condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The university community rallied across the campus, carrying placards denouncing terrorism and calling for justice, in what they described as a unified stand against one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The march was followed by a solemn condolence meeting, where participants observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims.

Chancellor of the university, Dr. A.K. Pansari, expressed strong condemnation, stating, “The barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam is an affront to humanity and our nation’s values. We demand the strongest possible action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such atrocities are never repeated.”

Shri Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth and Strategy, echoed similar sentiments: “We vehemently condemn the terrorist acts that claimed innocent lives in Pahalgam. We stand together as a country in this time of grief and crisis.”

Shri Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan, Deputy Dean of Student Welfare, added, “This cowardly attack on innocent tourists is an assault on humanity. We demand swift action and a firm response to this horrific act.”

Royal Global University, one of Northeast India’s premier institutions, has extended its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its commitment to national unity and resilience in the face of terror.