Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat @2047 Lecture Foster Academic Discourse at AdtU

The Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Lecture Series: Viksit Bharat@2047 continues its mission to foster academic discourse and inclusive growth.
On March 9, 2024 (Saturday), distinguished guest speaker Mr. K S P V Pavan Kumar, IFS, Special Secretary IT & Director, Directorate of IT Electronics and Communications, Assam, addressed the students, faculties, and administrative staff at the Assam down town University (AdtU) campus.
The event was graced by Professor N.C. Talukdar, Vice Chancellor, AdtU, Prof. P. Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Adtu, Prof. Sunandan Baruah, Director, Directorate of Innovation, Start-up and Acceleration (DISA) & Director, Centre of Excellence in Nanotechnology (CoEN), AdtU, and Deans of all the faculties of studies, AdtU.
The lecture topic “Citizen Service Delivery through Sewa Setu in Assam promises to delve into the transformative role of technology in enhancing citizen services. As Assam embraces digital solutions, Sewa Setu emerges as a beacon of efficient service delivery, bridging the gap between citizens and government agencies.
This event organized by the DISA, AdtU was part of the ViksitBharat@2047 program jointly initiated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The lecture aims to inspire and empower the academic community to actively engage in shaping India’s future.
Mr. Pavan Kumar’s insights illuminated the path toward a digitally empowered Assam, where citizens can access essential services seamlessly. His expertise as an IFS officer and his pivotal role in IT governance make this lecture a must-attend for anyone passionate about leveraging technology for societal progress.
The lecture series, under the broader umbrella of Amrit Kaal Vimarsh, encourages critical thinking, policy analysis, and collaborative efforts to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.
The Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Lecture Series seeks to foster dialogue, innovation, and transformative thinking across academic institutions. By engaging with eminent speakers, students, faculty, and administrators, AdtU aim to contribute to India’s journey toward sustainable development and prosperity.
The Directorate of Innovation, Start-up and Acceleration (DISA) at Assam down town University is committed to excellence in education, research, and community engagement. Through initiatives like ViksitBharat@2047, DISA plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of young entrepreneurs.