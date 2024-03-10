Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat @2047 Lecture Foster Academic Discourse at AdtU

Mr. Pavan Kumar’s insights illuminated the path toward a digitally empowered Assam, where citizens can access essential services seamlessly. His expertise as an IFS officer and his pivotal role in IT governance make this lecture a must-attend for anyone passionate about leveraging technology for societal progress.

The lecture series, under the broader umbrella of Amrit Kaal Vimarsh, encourages critical thinking, policy analysis, and collaborative efforts to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.