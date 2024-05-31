Applications Open For National Award To Teachers 2024 | Here's How To Apply

The Ministry of Education has announced the invitation for applications for the National Award to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. This prestigious award will be presented on Teacher's Day, September 5, 2024, recognizing outstanding contributions by faculty members in higher education institutions, including polytechnics.
To be eligible, candidates must be regular faculty members with at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate or postgraduate level. Additionally, applicants should be below 55 years of age as of the application deadline. The award is not open to current vice-chancellors, directors, or principals (regular or officiating), but those who have previously held such positions and are still in active service, provided they meet the age criterion, are eligible.
The award will honor exemplary teachers and faculty members from both technical and non-technical higher education institutions. Each year, a total of 35 awards will be distributed, with around 25 awards designated for teachers from higher educational institutions and 10 awards for teachers from polytechnic institutions.
Awardees will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a medal, and a certificate. The award ceremony will take place on September 5, 2024, celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a former President of India and esteemed teacher.
The National Award to Teachers 2024 aims to acknowledge and honor the significant contributions of exceptional faculty members across the country. Nominations for the award must be submitted through the Rashtriya Puraskar portal at [https://www.awards.gov.in]. The deadline for submitting applications is June 20, 2024