Applications Open For National Award To Teachers 2024 | Here's How To Apply

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must be regular faculty members with at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate or postgraduate level. Additionally, applicants should be below 55 years of age as of the application deadline. The award is not open to current vice-chancellors, directors, or principals (regular or officiating), but those who have previously held such positions and are still in active service, provided they meet the age criterion, are eligible.