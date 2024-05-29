Assam Down Town University Celebrates Student Placement Success at 2024 Success Meet

"We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students during the Placement Season 2023-24. The Success Meet gives us the chance to honor their hard work and dedication. The exceptional placement results are a testament to the quality education and training provided at AdtU, as well as the valuable industry partnerships we have forged," said Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, Assam Down Town University.