Assam Down Town University Celebrates Student Placement Success at 2024 Success Meet

Assam Down Town University (AdtU) proudly announces the celebration of its Success Meet 2024, a special event dedicated to honoring the outstanding achievements of its students during the Placement Season 2023-24. This event serves as a platform to recognize the hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills exhibited by AdtU students, resulting in a highly successful placement season.
During the Placement Season 2023-24, AdtU saw an impressive turnout with 74 companies participating in the campus recruitment drive. These organizations extended a total of 431 job offers to AdtU students. The highest package offered was 10 LPA, awarded to five students. Additionally, 11 students received offers of 8 LPA, 19 students were offered 7 LPA and above, and 25 students received packages ranging from 5 LPA to 6.9 LPA.
Prominent companies that visited the campus included Wipro, PwC, TCS, Asian Paints, Alembic Pharmaceutical, Narayana Hospital, Ceasefire Industries Limited, Taj Cement, Marico Limited, ICICI Prudential, SeSTA, and Amrit Cement, among others. Their participation underscores the industry's recognition of the talent nurtured at AdtU.
The Success Meet 2024 is a testament to the remarkable accomplishments of AdtU students. The event will highlight their achievements, share inspiring stories, and celebrate the collective spirit that has driven their success. It provides an opportunity for students to showcase their academic journey to peers, faculty, and prospective employers, while also serving as an inspiration and motivation for future batches.
"We are immensely proud of the achievements of our students during the Placement Season 2023-24. The Success Meet gives us the chance to honor their hard work and dedication. The exceptional placement results are a testament to the quality education and training provided at AdtU, as well as the valuable industry partnerships we have forged," said Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, Assam Down Town University.
