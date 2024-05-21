APSC Announces Dates for CCE (Main) Examination

The Assam Public Service Commission has announced the notification for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023.
Scheduled for July 26, 27, and 28, 2024, the CCE (Main) dates have been confirmed.
Candidate lists, along with Roll Numbers and e-Admission Certificates, will be published on the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in by July 3 and July 5, respectively. No e-Admission Certificates will be dispatched separately via post.
Applicants are required to have cleared the Preliminary Exam and possess a degree from a recognized university. Proficiency in Assamese or any other official language of Assam and registration with a District Employment Office in Assam are also prerequisites.
The Main Exam comprises six papers, totaling 1500 marks, featuring both descriptive and objective-type questions.
Earlier, on May 9, 2024, the APSC CCE (Preliminary) results were announced on the official website.
The pdf of the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2024 was accessible on the official website. Candidates who qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are eligible to participate in the mains exam round.