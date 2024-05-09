APSC Announces Results for Combined Competitive Examination (Prel.) 2023

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has unveiled the results of the much-anticipated Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) 2023. This milestone examination, conducted across 116 venues spanning 32 district headquarters, saw a remarkable turnout, with a total of 67,251 candidates vying for 235 coveted positions.
Introducing a novel approach to the examination process, APSC implemented OMR sheets with carbon copies for candidates, marking a departure from conventional methods and embracing technological advancements to enhance efficiency and transparency.
Out of the vast pool of applicants, 2,898 candidates emerged successful in qualifying for the Main examination, marking a crucial step forward in their academic and professional journeys. Notably, 719 candidates secured qualification against posts reserved for women, underscoring the strides towards gender inclusivity and empowerment in the region.
Furthermore, the examination witnessed commendable participation from candidates representing diverse backgrounds, with 106 and 102 candidates qualifying for posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen, respectively.
In a move towards recognizing and uplifting marginalized communities, APSC proudly announced the qualification of candidates from the Moran and Motak communities for posts specifically reserved for them. Each community secured one post in the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS), exemplifying the Commission's commitment to fostering inclusivity and representation.
Looking ahead, the Main examination, slated for the latter part of July 2024, promises to be another pivotal juncture in the candidates' academic pursuits. With question papers set to be available in both English and Assamese languages, candidates are empowered to express themselves fluently in their preferred language, facilitating a more equitable and accessible examination process.