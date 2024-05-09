Assam HS Results 2024 Declared | Here's How To Check

The results for the Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024 were declared on Thursday at 9 am by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) with 2,42,794 students passing the examination.
"It is for information of all concerned that the results of Higher Secondary Final Year Examination, 2024 will be declared through the below mentioned websites as well as Android App," the official AHSEC notification mentioned.
Students will be wondering where they can check the HS results for the final year exam. In that case, the HS results will be available on the official AHSEC website along with 13 other websites for the convenience of the students.
Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu shared a list of 14 websites where students will be able to check their HS results for the final year examination of 2024.
These are:
Moreover, the candidates who appeared this year in the HS final exams will also be able to check their results on the Android application ‘Upolobdha’ available to download on the Google Play Store. The app can be downloaded from here.
Candidates willing to get their answer scripts rechecked will have to visit the official AHSEC website and apply online. The platform will be opened after two days from the day of the declaration of the HS results.
“The candidates who wish to get their Answer Scripts rechecked may visit http://ahsec.assam.gov.in to apply online. The online platform for Application for rechecking will be opened after 2 (two) days from the day of declaration of results,” the official notification read.
It added, “The candidates who wish to get a photocopy of their Answer Scripts may also visit http://ahsec.assam.gov.in for applying online. The online platform for Application for photocopy of Answer Scripts will be opened after ten (10) days from the day of declaration of results.
“In case of any difficulty in applying ONLINE for rechecking of Answer Scripts or Photocopy of Answer Scripts, an email may be sent to itahsec@gmail.com,” the notification further read.