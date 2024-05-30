APSC JE Exam Postponed Owing to Adverse Weather Conditions in Barak Valley

The notification issued by the APSC read, "This is for information to all concerned that the Screening Test (OMR Based) scheduled for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department (Advt. No. 29/2023, dated 31/10/20231 on O2-06-2O24 (Sunday) is hereby postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions prevailing in Barak Valley region of Assam causing disruption in connectivity."