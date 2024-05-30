APSC JE Exam Postponed Owing to Adverse Weather Conditions in Barak Valley
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the screening test for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) due to the adverse weather conditions in the Barak Valley.
In this regard, the APSC released a notification on Thursday. The Screening Test (OMR-based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department (Advt. No. 29/2023, dated 31/10/2023) was scheduled for June 2, 2024 (Sunday).
The decision to postpone the screening test was taken in view of the disruption in connectivity owing to the flood situation in the Barak Valley.
The notification issued by the APSC read, "This is for information to all concerned that the Screening Test (OMR Based) scheduled for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department (Advt. No. 29/2023, dated 31/10/20231 on O2-06-2O24 (Sunday) is hereby postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions prevailing in Barak Valley region of Assam causing disruption in connectivity."