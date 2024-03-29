Aptech International Preschool Celebrates 6th Annual Day Function with Enthusiasm

Aptech International Preschool, nestled near VIP Road in Borbari, Guwahati, recently concluded its 6th Annual Day Function with an enthralling theme, "Journey Beyond the Stars, Chandrayan-3," captivating the imagination of attendees.
The event, graced by the presence of eminent Psychiatrist & Social Worker Nimi Borgohain and Franchisee owner Anupama Sikaria, witnessed a vibrant display of talents by the students. Principal Komuni Kohli's address emphasized the holistic development of toddlers and kids, setting the stage for an evening filled with enchanting performances.
Among the highlights was a poignant short play addressing the evils of child labor, showcasing the students' awareness and creativity. However, the focal point remained the theme "Chandrayan-3," symbolizing exploration and aspiration for the stars.
Franchisee Owner Anupama Sikaria, reflecting on the school's journey since its inception six years ago near Borbari Chowk, reiterated its commitment to providing quality education. The mention of "Chandrayan-3" resonated deeply, signifying the school's endeavor to ignite curiosity and ambition in its young learners.
As Aptech International Preschool celebrates its successful 6th Annual Day Function, the resonance of "Chandrayan-3" serves as a beacon of inspiration, guiding both students and educators towards new horizons of knowledge and discovery.