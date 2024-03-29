UGC Urges Using NET Scores For PhD Admissions

Higher education institutions (HEIs) have been urged to consider using National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for admission to PhD programmes instead of conducting entrance tests from the 2024-25 academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified.
In an official release dated March 28, UGC stated, "The HEIs are requested to utilise the NET score for admission to PhD programmes instead of conducting their entrance tests from the forthcoming academic session 2024-2025."
UGC made the important decision to simplify the PhD admission process. They announced on Wednesday that instead of taking separate entrance tests conducted by various universities and higher education institutions, NET scores could now be used for admission to PhD programs.
The students who had to go through numerous entrance exams conducted by different universities for PhD admissions can now breathe a sigh of relief with this decision.
The decision was made by the university body in their 578th meeting on March 13, based on the recommendations of an expert committee.
The National Eligibility Test (NET) is held twice a year, in June and December. It has two main objectives - granting Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and choosing Assistant Professors from individuals who hold a master's degree.
Under the new directive, starting from June 2024, UGC NET qualified candidates will be eligible for PhD admissions in three categories:
Qualified for PhD admission with Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the opportunity to become an assistant professor.
Qualified for PhD admission without JRF and the opportunity to be appointed as an assistant professor.
Only eligible for admission to the PhD program, not for receiving a JRF or being appointed as an assistant professor.
UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated, "From the academic session 2024-2025, all universities can use NET scores for admission to PhD courses, replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities or Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs)".
"NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week," he added.
The NET results, including the candidate's marks, will be announced in percentile form, enabling their consideration for PhD admissions.
JRF-qualified students who are looking to enroll in PhD programs will be required to participate in an interview as per the guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the award of PhD degrees in 2022.
Candidates in categories 2 and 3 will have their test scores given a weightage of 70 percent, while the interview will be given a weightage of 30 percent for PhD admission.
The selection for PhD admission will be based on the overall performance in the NET examination and the interview/viva voce assessment.
Candidates who have obtained NET marks in categories 2 and 3 will be able to use them for PhD admissions for a period of one year.