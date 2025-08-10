Arani S. Hazarika: First Assamese Graduate in Sanskrit from Oxford

Arani S. Hazarika, a proud daughter of Assam and resident of Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Assamese to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi from the world-renowned Oxford University.

The degree ceremony took place on Saturday, August 9 (UK time) at Oxford’s historic Sheldonian Theatre, one of the most iconic venues of the university. The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford and a distinguished gathering of eminent scholars and researchers from around the world. Arani’s achievement not only brings immense pride to the Assamese community but also shines a spotlight on Assam’s emerging academic excellence.

At 21 years of age, Arani studied under the prestigious Balliol College—founded in 1263 and known as one of the oldest colleges at Oxford. She pursued her Bachelor of Arts degree through the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, specializing in Sanskrit and Classical Hindi, a rare and challenging academic combination.

Arani’s accomplishment is particularly significant as she is reportedly the first Assamese in recent decades to earn a BA degree from this ancient and globally renowned institution. A former student of Holy Child Higher Secondary School, Krishna Nagar, Chandmari, Guwahati, Arani excelled in her CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations with distinction.

Selected by Oxford University at the age of 18 for this highly competitive undergraduate program, she was also awarded the prestigious Simon and June Li Undergraduate Scholarship, further attesting to her academic prowess. She commenced her studies in October 2022.

During her academic tenure, Arani prepared a notable research paper focused on the standardization and authentication of 15th-century palm-leaf manuscripts discovered in the Dakhinpat Satra of Majuli, Assam. This satra, established by the revered saint and reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, holds immense cultural and religious significance, making Arani’s work a valuable contribution to preserving Assam’s rich heritage.

Arani S. Hazarika is the daughter of Partha Pratim Hazarika, a senior journalist and Assistant Editor of The Assam Tribune, and Sudakshina Bhuyan, a renowned Feng Shui-Vaastu consultant.