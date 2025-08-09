Assam Becomes First Indian State to Host Professor Subhash Khanna Fellowship

Assam has marked a major milestone by becoming the first Indian state to host the prestigious Professor Subhash Khanna Travelling Observership in Robotic Surgery, offered under the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), Great Britain.

The fellowship, named after internationally renowned surgeon Professor Subhash Khanna, aims to bring an overseas surgeon to Guwahati for an advanced four-week training program at Swagat Super Speciality Hospital & Surgical Institute. This marks the first time the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has directly recommended such an overseas robotic surgery fellowship.

During the observership, the selected surgeon will receive comprehensive training, including simulator-based robotic surgery, observation of complex robotic surgical procedures, and clinical shadowing to gain insights into patient care pathways, workflow optimisation, and surgical team coordination.

The fellowship provides up to £2,000 to support travel and accommodation expenses for the participant.

Professor Khanna, a pioneer in minimally invasive and robotic surgery in the region and Founding President of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS), emphasized the significance of the programme. “This is not just about technical training. It is about sharing the spirit of surgical innovation, collaboration, and compassion – and showing that a state like Assam can be a global hub for advanced surgical learning," he said.

Professor Rowan Parks, President of RCSEd, highlighted the global importance of the initiative, stating, “This initiative underlines our commitment to global surgical education. The collaboration with Professor Khanna reflects the College’s dedication to creating meaningful, cross-border learning opportunities for our members.”

Applications for the fellowship will remain open until Monday, 15 September 2025.

