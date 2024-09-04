‘Asomiya Pratidin' Celebrates Journo Banajit Thakuria’s Ph.D. Achievement

In a notable achievement amidst a demanding media career, Banajit Thakuria, a journalist with ‘Asomiya Pratidin,' has earned a Ph.D. degree in Assamese from Gauhati University. His research focused on "Assamese Novels Based on the Life of Jyotiprasad Agarwala," a prominent figure in Assamese literature and culture.
A felicitation ceremony was held at the ‘Asomiya Pratidin' office to celebrate Thakuria's accomplishment. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Jayanta Baruah, Editor of 'Asomiya Pratidin' and Chairman of the 'Sadin Pratidin Group,' Dhairjya Hazarika, Executive Editor of 'Asomiya Pratidin,' and Associate Editor Prakash Mahanta. Thakuria was honored with a Phulam Gamosa, a Japi, and a Certificate.
Jayanta Baruah praised Thakuria's dedication, stating, "Today is a very happy day for us. It is very satisfying that one of our colleagues has earned a Ph.D. degree while managing the demanding job of a journalist. Banajit's research on Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s literature is a significant achievement for the 'Asomiya Pratidin’ group. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and hope for even greater success in his future endeavors."
Prakash Mahanta also congratulated Thakuria, emphasizing the importance of his research. "News literature has been a topic of discussion for a long time. Thakuria has added a new dimension to this field with his work on the literature of Jyotiprasad Agarwala, a key figure in Assamese literature and life. We thank him for bringing pride to the 'Asomiya Pratidin' family and wish him continued progress in his research."
In his reaction, Banajit Thakuria reflected on his journey, saying, "Despite the demanding nature of my role as a staff reporter, the support from the ‘Asomiya Pratidin' family was instrumental. Although I could not dedicate as much time to research as I would have liked, I managed to complete my Ph.D. with sustained effort."
Thakuria explained his motivation for pursuing research while working in journalism. "After completing my master's degree in Assamese, I joined journalism and, encouraged by my elders, decided to embark on research on Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s life and works. This achievement is the result of that effort."
Thakuria's accomplishment underscores the integration of professional and academic pursuits, highlighting the potential for success in both fields.