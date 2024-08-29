MoU Signed Between Assam & Visva-Bharati for Srimanta Sankaradeva Research Chair

The Government of Assam has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal, for the establishment of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair, aimed at promoting study and research on Srimanta Sankaradeva and his Bhakti Movement.
The primary objective of the Chair is to extend research on Srimanta Sankaradeva's contributions beyond Assam and India, emphasizing his life, teachings, and the Bhakti Movement he pioneered. The initiative seeks to encourage scholars outside Assam to delve into these aspects while situating Srimanta Sankaradeva in the broader Indian context.
The Chair will focus on mobilizing students and researchers outside Assam to study the history, literature, culture, and institutions related to Srimanta Sankaradeva.
It will also support Doctoral and Post-Doctoral research on the Bhakti Movement and organize seminars, conferences, and lectures, both in India and abroad, on relevant topics. Additionally, time-bound research projects will be undertaken to explore various facets of the movement.