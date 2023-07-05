Assam: 106 Appointments To SCERT Dept Made, Ranoj Pegu Says...

As many as 106 appointments were handed out by the government of Assam on Wednesday to fill up the vacancies in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) department of the state, informed education minister Ranoj Pegu.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam cabinet minister wrote, “Continuing HCM Dr. @himantabiswa led Govt of Assam's mission of #OneLakhJobs, distributed Appointment Letters to 94 Asst. Professors of Colleges, 10 Lecturers & 2 Script Writers of SCERT.”
“I convey my best wishes to them. Advisor Prof. @ngmahanta, Addl CS @SamalBiswa_R, and other Sr Officers were present,” he further added.
Meanwhile, addressing the media following the distribution of appointment letters, Ranoj Pegu said, “Today we made appointments against existing vacancies in the SCERT department. 94 assistant professors from Haflong were given appointment today. Many positions in the education department are still vacant. The government is working hard to fill up these vacancies.”
He said, “We are in the process of taking the education department to the next level in line with the National Education Policy. People in Assam tend to discharge their duties very slowly, however, the education department wants to stand out among others through our work.”
Ranoj Pegu further said, “We have to work through these difficulties. 12,000 employees under the education department were transferred through online means. With the help of Shiksha Setu portal, we have the details of educational institutions.”
Moreover, he pointed out, “Science students in Assam are only 14 per cent. These facts were revealed by third-parties. At present, the number has increased to 18 per cent.”
Turning his attention to admission process, Ranoj Pegu said, “We did not know many things about offline admission process. After the registration of educational institutions, they will be given a unique code. There will be a system to track students in these educational institutions. This measure has been put in place to gauge the progress of students and they will be able to access all of their information at one place after the completion of the HS or graduation. All of these will be available on Samarth portal.”
“Summer vacation will not affect the registration process. Also, there are not enough B.Ed institutions in the state. Hence, we have taken measures to set up more B.Ed institutions. Soon we will open several B.Ed institutes,” he added.
Lastly, he said that around 6,000 employees take retirement every year and that the government is working to fill up the vacancies created by retirements.