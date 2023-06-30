No Direction For Compulsory Class During Summer Break: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, on Friday clarified that there is no official direction from the Education Department for schools to hold compulsory classes during the summer vacation.
This announcement comes in response to recent reports suggesting mandatory teaching during the vacation period.
Informing the same, the minister on its official Twitter handle wrote, "I want to clarify that there is no direction from @SchoolEdnAssam or @Samagra_Assam for any compulsory class during the summer vacation. However, the SMC/SMDC are advised to conduct remedial classes and extracurricular activities during summer vacation with teachers/staff who volunteer to do so, as many schools have done in the past. @CMOfficeAssam."
While there is no obligation for schools to conduct regular classes, the School Management Committees (SMC) and School Management and Development Committees (SMDC) are encouraged to organize remedial classes and extracurricular activities, provided that teachers and staff volunteer for such initiatives.
Many schools in the past have taken the initiative to offer additional support to students during the summer break.