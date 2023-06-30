No Direction For Compulsory Class During Summer Break: Ranoj Pegu

This announcement comes in response to recent reports suggesting mandatory teaching during the vacation period.

Informing the same, the minister on its official Twitter handle wrote, "I want to clarify that there is no direction from @SchoolEdnAssam or @Samagra_Assam for any compulsory class during the summer vacation. However, the SMC/SMDC are advised to conduct remedial classes and extracurricular activities during summer vacation with teachers/staff who volunteer to do so, as many schools have done in the past. @CMOfficeAssam."