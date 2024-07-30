Assam: 8 Teachers Promoted by School Education Department

The Department of School Education in Assam has announced the promotion of eight teachers across various districts in the state.
According to an official notification passed by the Department of School Education on Tuesday, the teachers who have received promotions are Shri Rowelson Rongpi, Shri Jagidish Prasad Brahma, Sri Prasanna Borah, Smti Chinmoyee Talukdar, Sri Joypal Sing Brahma, Smti Gayatri Naiding, Dr. Subhalakshmi Rajkumari, and Smti Rumi Choudhury.
Here is the list of teachers promoted along with their ranks:
1) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Shri Rowelson Rongpi, AES, Joint Director is hereby promoted to the cadre of Additional Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs.16,900/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Additional Director of Education, Haflong with effect from the date of taking over charges.
2) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Shri Jagidish Prasad Brahma, DEEO, Udalguri with existing additional charges is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam and attached as Director of Education, BTC with effect from the date of taking over charges.
3) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason there of, Sri Prasanna Borah, AES, Deputy Director, O/O the Director of Higher Education,Assam is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band of – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Higher Education, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.
4) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason there of, Smti Chinmoyee Talukdar, AES, Deputy Director, O/O the Director of Bodo medium & Other Tribal Languages, Assam is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band of– 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, she is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Bodo medium & Other Tribal Languages,Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.
5) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Sri Joypal Sing Brahma, AES, DEEO, Chirang ,is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band of – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Secondary Education, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.
6) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Smti Gayatri Naiding, AES, Inspector of Schools, Dima Hasao ,is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band of – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, she is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Higher Education, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.
7) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Dr. Subhalakshmi Rajkumari, AES, Deputy Director, O/O the Director of Elementary Education, Assam is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, she is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Elementary Education,Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.
8) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Smti Rumi Choudhury, AES, Deputy Director, O/O the Director of Secondary Education, Assam is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, she is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Director of Secondary Education, Assam with effect from the date of taking over charges.