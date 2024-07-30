Assam: 8 Teachers Promoted by School Education Department

Here is the list of teachers promoted along with their ranks:

1) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Shri Rowelson Rongpi, AES, Joint Director is hereby promoted to the cadre of Additional Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs.16,900/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Additional Director of Education, Haflong with effect from the date of taking over charges.

2) Subject to reversion without notice and without assigning any reason thereof, Shri Jagidish Prasad Brahma, DEEO, Udalguri with existing additional charges is hereby promoted to the cadre of Joint Director in the revised Pay Band – 4 of Rs. 30,000 – 1,10,000/-P.M with Grade Pay of Rs. 15,100/- P.M plus other allowances as admissible and in the interest of public service, he is posted as Joint Director, O/O the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam and attached as Director of Education, BTC with effect from the date of taking over charges.