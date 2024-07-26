National Educational and Cultural Conference on Sankardeva's Philosophy to be Held in Ayodhya

Event Highlights:

Participants: The conference will feature a group of professors and research scholars from 18 leading universities in India, along with 300 select cultural activists from Assam.

Inauguration: The event will begin with the Manglik programme of setting up a temporary "Guru-Asana."

Cultural Programs: Renowned folk artist Amiya Neog Kalita will lead 150 women in performances of Dihanam, Naam-Prasanga, Khol-Prasanga, Borgeet, Sattriya dance, and Saali dance.

Bhauna Performances: Three bhaunas titled "Ram-Vijay," "Rukmini-Haran," and "Daksha-Yajna (Sati)" will be performed by the office bearers of the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad and other cultural activists on each night of the event.

Cultural Procession: A cultural procession is scheduled for the third day, leading from the venue to the newly constructed Shri Ram Temple.