National Educational and Cultural Conference on Sankardeva's Philosophy to be Held in Ayodhya

The “Kutumba Surakshya Parishad”, Assam's leading socio-cultural and spiritual organization, is set to host a large "National Educational and Cultural Conference" to promote the thought and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva at the national level. This event will be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, from September 20 to 22, 2024.
The special program, titled "Sutradhar-2024," aims to disseminate the unique content of the national life of Assam and the Assamese at a national level. This initiative follows successful events in 2022 and 2023 at Sridham Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
Event Highlights:
Participants: The conference will feature a group of professors and research scholars from 18 leading universities in India, along with 300 select cultural activists from Assam.
Inauguration: The event will begin with the Manglik programme of setting up a temporary "Guru-Asana."
Cultural Programs: Renowned folk artist Amiya Neog Kalita will lead 150 women in performances of Dihanam, Naam-Prasanga, Khol-Prasanga, Borgeet, Sattriya dance, and Saali dance.
Bhauna Performances: Three bhaunas titled "Ram-Vijay," "Rukmini-Haran," and "Daksha-Yajna (Sati)" will be performed by the office bearers of the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad and other cultural activists on each night of the event.
Cultural Procession: A cultural procession is scheduled for the third day, leading from the venue to the newly constructed Shri Ram Temple.
Conference of Saints: A special conference of saints and mahants from different parts of India will take place on the afternoon of the third day.
Satya Ranjan Borah, President of the Parishad, extended an invitation to interested individuals to participate in this grand event. For further details and participation, individuals can contact the Parishad via email at xutradharksp@gmail.com or reach out to the following numbers: 9864351785, 7099016522, 8135957459, and 7002440637.
This significant event is expected to strengthen the cultural and educational ties between Assam and the rest of India, highlighting the enduring legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva.