Ranoj Pegu Urges People Not To Fall For False News on HS Results Date

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday rubbished the social media post of a noted journalist from a private satellite channel that announced the release date of the 2023 Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exam results, in a now deleted tweet.
Earlier today, the journalist had posted the probable date and time for the announcement of HS examination on his Twitter handle claiming that it will be declared on May 27 at 9 am.
However, later the education minister took to his official Twitter handle and claimed it to be false by saying, “THIS IS A FALSE NEWS. DON'T TRUST @NANDANPRATIM. Keep following @AHSECassam”. The tweet has since been deleted.
He had also appealed to the students and parents to not get mislead by the claims. He said, “I appeal to students and parents not to be misled by false news of @NANDANPRATIM about HS results. Keep following @AHSECassam”
In his post on Twitter, the journalist had written, "AHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Results on May 27 at 9 am. Result website -- http://ahsec.assam.gov.in and http://assamresults.in"
He later urged the people to not fall for the false news on HS results date circulating on social media.