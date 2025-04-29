Assam HS Result 2025 Live Update: Results Releasing Tomorrow, Check When & Where to Get Your Scores Fast

Assam HS Result 2025 Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025, at 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 final exams can check their results on the official websites. Results for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — will be announced.
Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, shared the Assam HS Result 2025 date and time on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year."
I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS…— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 29, 2025
In addition to the scores, the board will release data including the overall pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other key statistics.
This year, a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the Higher Secondary exams held across the state. The examinations were conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025.
Assam HS Result 2025 Overview
The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Final Result for 2025 will be published by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on April 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM IST. Results will be available online and can be accessed using your Roll Code and Roll Number.
|Detail
|Information
|Board
|Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB)
|Exam
|Assam Higher Secondary Exam
|Website
|ahsec.nic.in
|Result Date
|April 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM IST
|Mode
|Online
|Status
|Not declared yet
|Required Details
|Roll Code and Roll Number
AHSEC 2nd Year Result 2025: Where to Check
Before you begin, ensure you have your Roll Number and Registration Number at hand. To download your Assam HS Result 2025 marksheet quickly and securely, use any of the following 12 authorized portals:
AHSEC Official Website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
Assam Result: assamresult.in
Assam Job Alerts: assamjobalerts.com
India Results: indiaresults.com
Schools9: schools9.com
Shiksha Results: results.shiksha
iResults (I): iresults.in
iResults (Net): iresults.net
Vidya Vision: vidyavision.com
Jagran Josh: jagranjosh.com
NDTV Education: ndtv.com
The Indian Express: indianexpress.com
Simply select one of these sites, enter your credentials, and download your marksheet for future reference.
Assam HS Results 2025: Marcksheet Download
Presently students will have to download their digital Mark-Sheets through Websites or can view their Mark-Sheet through Mobile App from 09.00 AM on 30/04/2025.
For downloading the Mark-sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and Number and Registration Number (Without Year of Registration) in the space provided. For example: If the Roll is 0012, Number is 20001 and Registration Number is 123456 then candidate will have to enter:
Roll: 0012
Number: 20001
Registration Number: 123456
How to Check Assam HS Result 2025: Step by Step
Check Via Online Portals-
Open the official site: go to ahsec.assam.gov.in
Find the result link: click “AHSEC Result 2025” on the homepage
Enter your details: roll number, registration number & session
Submit & view: hit Submit to see your Assam HS Result 2025
Save & print: download your marksheet, check it, then print a copy
You’re done—best of luck!
Check AHSEC Result via SMS
Open your phone’s messaging app.
In a new message type:
Send it to 56263.
You’ll receive your Assam HS Result 2025 instantly via SMS.
Check via Upolobdha App
Install the App
Download and install Upolobdha from the Google Play Store.
Launch & Select
Open Upolobdha and tap on “AHSEC Result 2025.”
Enter Details
Input your Roll Number and the on-screen captcha.
View Your Marks
Press Submit to instantly display your Assam HS Result 2025.
Stay tuned to this blog for real-time updates, direct result links, steps to check results, and more.
Apr 29, 2025 17:26 IST
Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Date and Time
Assam HS Result 2025 date: April 30, 2025
Assam HS Result 2025 time: 9 am
Apr 29, 2025 17:23 IST
Assam HS Result 2025 Live: A Look Back at Last Year’s Performance
In the Assam Board Class 12 Results 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 88.64%. Out of 2,73,908 students who appeared for the AHSEC exams, 2,42,794 successfully passed.
Here’s a stream-wise breakdown of the pass percentages:
Stream Pass Percentage Arts 89.18% Science 89.88% Commerce 87.80%
Apr 29, 2025 17:22 IST
Assam HS Result 2025 Live: Release Time
The AHSEC Class 12 results will go live at 9:00 AM IST.
Apr 29, 2025 16:33 IST
Assam Board 12th Result 2025: Previous Year's Release Dates
2024: May 9
2023: June 6
2022: June 27
2021: July 31
2020: June 25
Apr 29, 2025 16:32 IST
Apr 29, 2025 16:29 IST
Total number of students appeared this year
Apr 29, 2025 16:28 IST
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2025 Live: Official notification
