Assam CEE 2024 Result Expected Today | Here's How To Check

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is set to release the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on June 2, can access their scorecards by visiting the official website astu.ac.in, and logging in with their application numbers and passwords. Successful candidates who make the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counseling process.
Go to the official website astu.ac.in.
Click on the Assam CEE 2024 result link on the homepage.
Enter your login details and submit.
Check and download the result.
Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.
According to the official notification, "CEE-2024 ranks will be generated based on the total marks secured in all three subjects, i.e., Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In case of a tie in total marks obtained, preference is given to the highest mark scored in Mathematics. If the tie still exists, then the highest mark obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry, Date of Birth, and alphabetical order of name are taken into account sequentially."
Candidates who qualify for the Assam CEE 2024 can aim for admission to some of the top engineering institutions in the state, including:
IIT Guwahati
NIT Silchar
IIIT Guwahati
Assam Engineering College
Jorhat Engineering College
Tezpur University
Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati
Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh
Assam Engineering Institute, Guwahati
Pragjyotish College, Guwahati
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and further instructions regarding the counseling process and seat allocation.