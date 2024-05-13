CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2024 Declared: Impressive Performance Recorded

Class 12 Results:

· The CBSE Class 12 exams, which took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024, witnessed a commendable performance, with an overall pass percentage of 87.98%.

· Out of the 1,633,730 students who registered, 1,621,224 appeared for the exams, and an impressive 1,426,420 students cleared them.

· The top-performing region was Trivandrum, securing a staggering pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Vijayawada and Chennai at 99.04% and 98.47%, respectively.

· Notably, the CBSE has discontinued the tradition of announcing merit lists to discourage unhealthy competition among students.