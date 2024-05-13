CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2024 Declared: Impressive Performance Recorded

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations today, May 13, 2024. With a significant number of students appearing for these crucial exams, the results bring both relief and elation to countless students and their families.
Class 12 Results:
· The CBSE Class 12 exams, which took place from February 15 to April 2, 2024, witnessed a commendable performance, with an overall pass percentage of 87.98%.
· Out of the 1,633,730 students who registered, 1,621,224 appeared for the exams, and an impressive 1,426,420 students cleared them.
· The top-performing region was Trivandrum, securing a staggering pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Vijayawada and Chennai at 99.04% and 98.47%, respectively.
· Notably, the CBSE has discontinued the tradition of announcing merit lists to discourage unhealthy competition among students.
Class 10 Results:
· The CBSE Class 10 results revealed a pass percentage of 93.60%, showcasing a slight increase from the previous year's 93.12%.
· Among the top-performing districts, Trivandrum secured the highest pass percentage at 99.75%, followed by Vijayawada and Chennai.
· In terms of gender-wise performance, girls continued to outshine boys, with a pass percentage of 94.25% compared to 92.27%.
Historical Pass Percentage Comparison:
· The pass percentages from previous years illustrate the consistent improvement in student performance over time, with the CBSE witnessing remarkable results in recent years.
Following the announcement, students can access their results through various platforms, including the official CBSE websites, the UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and through SMS.
Those who couldn't clear the exams have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams, which will commence from July 15, 2024. Applications for supplementary exams and re-evaluation must be submitted online.
The declaration of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results marks a significant milestone for students, showcasing their hard work and dedication. While celebrating their achievements, students are encouraged to stay updated with their schools for information on collecting their marksheets and certificates. As the education landscape continues to evolve, the CBSE remains committed to fostering excellence and ensuring the holistic development of students across the country.