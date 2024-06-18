Assam CEE 2024 Results to be Declared Tomorrow Afternoon: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that the results of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 for admission into the first semester B.Tech programs at Assam’s Engineering Colleges will be declared tomorrow afternoon, around 3:00 pm.
Earlier today, Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) was preparing to release the CEE 2024 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam on June 2 can view their scorecards on the official website astu.ac.in. They are required to log in using their application numbers and passwords. Successful candidates who qualify on merit will be eligible to participate in the upcoming counseling process.
Go to the official website astu.ac.in.
Click on the Assam CEE 2024 result link on the homepage.
Enter your login details and submit.
Check and download the result.
Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.
According to the official notification, "CEE-2024 ranks will be generated based on the total marks secured in all three subjects, i.e., Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In case of a tie in total marks obtained, preference is given to the highest mark scored in Mathematics. If the tie still exists, then the highest mark obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry, Date of Birth, and alphabetical order of name are taken into account sequentially."