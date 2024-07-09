Assam CM Announces Major Recruitment Drives and Examination Dates | Deets Inside

In a recent Facebook Live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced significant developments in the state's recruitment and examination schedules. The Chief Minister provided detailed updates on various recruitment drives and examination dates across multiple departments.
Police Recruitment: The Assam Police physical tests will commence on October 3, 2024, following the normalization of the flood situation. The state government has announced 6,434 vacancies in the Assam Police. The Chief Minister assured that the physical tests, written exams, and viva voce will be conducted simultaneously to expedite the recruitment process.
Assam Direct Recruit Examination (ADRE) Grade III, IV: The ADRE Grade III examinations are scheduled for September 15, 22, and 29, 2024. The examinations will follow the model of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), beginning with a preliminary exam, followed by the Mains, and concluding with the viva voce. This procedure will also apply to Grade IV examinations, scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024. The state has announced 7,600 vacancies for Grade III and 5,000 vacancies for Grade IV posts.
Teacher Recruitment: The state government is preparing to announce the recruitment of 5,550 teachers for the Elementary Education Department. Additionally, the recruitment of approximately 8,000 teachers for Secondary Education will be delayed by one to two months as the government plans to create new positions for Graduate Teachers specializing in Mathematics. About 2,000 of these positions will be created in the first phase, the chief minister announced.
Overall Recruitment Targets: Chief Minister Sarma revealed ambitious plans to complete the recruitment process for approximately 35,000 posts across various departments by March or April 2025. "This comprehensive recruitment drive aims to fill numerous vacancies and strengthen the workforce in Assam's public sector," added CM Sarma in the Live video session.