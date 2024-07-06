NEET UG 2024 Counselling Deferred Indefinitely, SC Hearing Set for July 8

The counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024, scheduled to commence on July 6 for the all-India quota (AIQ) seats, has been postponed indefinitely. This decision follows the Supreme Court's refusal to delay the counselling process, originally set to begin today.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will preside over a hearing on various petitions related to NEET UG 2024 on July 8, addressing concerns and requests regarding the conduct of the exam.
Earlier discussions in the apex court saw the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) opposing calls for cancelling NEET UG 2024, arguing that such a move would adversely affect numerous sincere candidates. They emphasized the absence of substantial evidence supporting widespread breaches of exam confidentiality.
The NEET-UG exam, administered by NTA, determines admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied courses. Recent controversies, including allegations of question paper leaks and impersonation during the May 5 exam, have sparked significant public debate and protests from students and political entities.
Both the Union Education Ministry and NTA have filed affidavits contesting demands for exam cancellation, advocating against a re-test, and proposing a court-monitored investigation into the full spectrum of issues surrounding the NEET UG 2024.
The postponement of counselling and pending Supreme Court deliberations underscore the ongoing legal and procedural challenges facing NEET UG 2024, impacting thousands of aspiring medical and dental students nationwide.