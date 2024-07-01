Assam CM Appoints Expert Panel to Address Concerns Over Shiksha Setu App

In response to feedback from a section of teachers regarding the Shiksha Setu App, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday announced the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the matter. While some teachers reported no issues with the app, the government aims to ensure its effectiveness and address any potential concerns.
The committee comprises esteemed professors, including Professor Parameshwar Iyer, Professor Sarat Kumar Patra, and Professor Dr. Hiten Choudhury. Their mandate is to thoroughly review the app's functionality and its impact on the educational process.
As part of their investigation, the committee will visit three schools located in hilly cities and backward areas to gather firsthand insights. Should there be any difficulties after visiting these schools, the committee will promptly inform the government.
To facilitate open communication, the committee will soon release an official email account. Teachers across the region will be able to share their experiences and feedback regarding the Shiksha Setu App via email.
The committee is expected to compile their findings and publish a comprehensive report by September 1. This report will provide valuable insights and recommendations to the government, ensuring that the app serves its intended purpose effectively.