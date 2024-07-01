Amid Second Wave of Floods in Assam, CM Says "Next 3-4 Days Critical"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state is experiencing a second wave of flood, stressing that the next 3-4 days would be a critical time for the people.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday regarding the prevailing flood situation, the Assam Chief Minister said that 14 districts and 41 revenue circles have been affected by the flood waters. He also highlighted that the floods have severely impacted 698 villages in both Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, affecting over 2,70,628 people.
CM Sarma said, “When the water of rivers crosses danger level, we need to take precautions against it. Since Sunday evening, the flood situation in Assam has turned little critical. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati has predicted that in the next few days, several districts of the state will receive heavy rainfall. So the next 3-4 days will be a critical time for the state. We will need to stay vigilant and observe the flood situation carefully, so that in case of any emergency we can assist the affected people.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma then spoke on the rising levels of the Subansiri River and remarked that the NHPC authorities have released 409 cubic meter water, due to which 11 villages and 21,000 families have been affected in North Lakhimpur.
“The situation remains critical with the Brahmaputra River crossing danger levels in Dibrugarh district. The water from the town is not been able to pump out towards the Brahmaputra because the water level of the river is more than that of the town,” CM Sarma added.
Meanwhile, on the devastation caused in the Kaziranga National Park, the Chief Minister said, “Flood waters have inundated a significant portion of Kaziranga. Out of the 233 check posts, 95 of them have been submerged by the flood waters. Restrictions in vehicular traffic have been imposed in the region. Entry of trucks through the route has been completely banned. However, other vehicles like night supers and personal cars will be escorted every half-an-hour by the police so that the 30 km/ph speed limit can be maintained.”
Further, the two-day conference of district commissioners which was scheduled in Lakhimpur from tomorrow has been temporarily postponed since the presence of DCs in their respective districts is very important keeping in mind the flood situation, added CM Sarma.
The Chief Minister also said that Assam cabinet ministers Ranjit Das, Piyush Hazarika, Sanjay Kishan have been assigned responsibilities to visit the flood-hit places and ensure relief efforts.
“I urge our ministers and MLAs to stand with the affected people. Additionally, I also would appeal the ministers to keep track of their home district and guardian district. We will hold a cabinet meeting this Wednesday regarding the flood situation,” he said.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the state’s flood situation through a phone call with Himanta Biswa Sarma.
CM Sarma said, “PM Modi ji enquired about the situation and promised that all necessary will be done by the Centre to help the people of Assam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji has also ensured that the Indian Army and NRDF have been kept on standby for assistance during any emergency.”