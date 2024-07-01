Amid Second Wave of Floods in Assam, CM Says "Next 3-4 Days Critical"

Himanta Biswa Sarma then spoke on the rising levels of the Subansiri River and remarked that the NHPC authorities have released 409 cubic meter water, due to which 11 villages and 21,000 families have been affected in North Lakhimpur.

“The situation remains critical with the Brahmaputra River crossing danger levels in Dibrugarh district. The water from the town is not been able to pump out towards the Brahmaputra because the water level of the river is more than that of the town,” CM Sarma added.