Assam CM Directs SEBA to Cancel HSLC Exam in Centres Reporting Cheating Incidents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in centres where the cheating incident took place is canceled. Separate examinations will be conducted for the candidates of these centres.

One of the examination centres has been identified as Gonirgram Higher Secondary Examination Centre in Cachar district where the cheating incidents took place.

On the other hand, as many as 50 mobile phones were recovered from HSLC candidates at Union High School in the district due to which the HSLC exam at this centre was also canceled.

The SEBA issued a show cause notice to both these centres and are asked to submit their reply within three days in connection to the matter.

CM Sarma taking cognizance of the incidents of cheating and paper leaks said that action will be taken against the examination centres where paper leak incidents are taking place.

He said, “We don’t need a center where cheating is rampant. Action will be taken against the centers that made the question papers viral.”

CM Sarma showed concern regarding the recurrent incidents of paper leaks in Higher Secondary (HS) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations and said, “Although today the question paper of mathematics subject went viral, the candidates have not benefited.”

CM Sarma has summoned the SEBA Secretary Narnarayan Nath.

Regarding the paper leak incident, the authorities of SEBA once again refuted the reports claiming the incident and issued a notice stating reasons.

It may be mentioned that earlier today, the question paper on Mathematics subject was leaked.

According to sources, the paper leak incident was reported in Cachar district where the question paper went viral 15 minutes after the start of Mathematics exam.

Few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms.

It was suspected that the pictures of the question paper were leaked from an examination centre in Lakhipur.