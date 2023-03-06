Assam: HSLC Maths Exam Question Paper Leaked in Cachar

On the second day of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, the question paper of Mathematics subject was leaked on Monday.

According to sources, the paper leak incident was reported in Cachar district where the question paper went viral after 15 minutes of the start of Mathematics exam.

Few pictures of the question paper also went viral on social media platforms.

It is suspected that the pictures of the question paper were leaked from an examination centre in Lakhipur.

Meanwhile, the Cachar Education Department is yet to comment on the paper leak incident.

It may be mentioned that it was the second day of the HSLC exam and also the second time since the commencement of the exam that incidents of paper leak are reported.

On the first day of the exam, the question paper of English subject was reportedly leaked from Barpeta district.

However, the SEBA secretary and exam controller Narnarayan Nath had termed the media reports to be false and baseless.

This came after several reports claimed that the question paper of English subject for the HSLC examination had been leaked. Interestingly, some pictures of the English paper were also doing the rounds on social media.