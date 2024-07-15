Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 41 Candidates in Education Sector

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday ceremonially distributed appointment letters to 41 candidates in various departments under the Education sector. The distribution included:
Department of Higher Education: 22 candidates
Department of Technical Education: 12 candidates
SCERT: 7 candidates
With today's appointments, the total number of youths provided government jobs rises to 97,495.
Expressing his best wishes to the appointees from Sivasagar, the Chief Minister underscored the government's commitment to enhancing employment opportunities and supporting youth empowerment across the state.
Meanwhile, moving towards fulfilling their pledge to recruit 1.50 lakh youths into government jobs within a five-year term, the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced the recruitment of 1,000 additional candidates on August 15, 2024.
Furthermore, highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, especially those in engineering colleges, CM Sarma called upon them to cultivate a conducive start-up ecosystem within educational institutions.