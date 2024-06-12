Assam: Dalmia Bharat With NABARD Launches Electrician Batch at DIKSHa Centre In Lanka

Reiterating its commitment to empower youth through skill development, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL). DIKSHa, Lanka proudly announced the commencement of a new batch of Assistant Electrician Trade program, featuring 30 candidates from Hojai district. This NABARD-powered program, which began on June 10, 2024, underscores DIKSHa Lanka's commitment to empowering local youth through skill development. The inauguration ceremony also featured two distinguished alumni, Mr. Jyotish Kalita and Mr. Swarnav Chowdhury, who shared their success stories, while motivating and counselling the trainees.
The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Shri Rajendra Perna, District Development Manager of NABARD, Shri Mouchom Neel Bora, Lead District Manager of SBI Lanka, Ms Saptati Endow, Additional District Commissioner, Hojai, Ms. Lalmuansangi, Assistant Manager, NABARD, Mr. Mrinal Baruah, DGM, DCBL, Jayanta Patowary - GM, DICC and Mr Tapas Kr Sharma - RM, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank.
The demand for trained electricians is only growing given that India is witnessing rapid urbanization and technology upgradations like smart homes etc. Many electricians do not have formal training which translates into unsafe practices and comprises on their personal safety and creating safetyhazard on projects they are working on. As opportunities exist in both government and private sector, Mr. Uday Singh Rajput, Plant Head, Lanka said “The launch of this new batch is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance employability and uplift the socio-economic status of the youth in the region. Our collaborative efforts with NABARD and other partners are pivotal in providing comprehensive training and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.”
Shri Rajendra Perna, District Development Manager of NABARD, added, “We are proud to support this initiative by the Dalmia Bharat Foundation. The skill development programs at DIKSHa Lanka are crucial in equipping the youth with the necessary skills to secure meaningful employment and contribute to the economic development of their communities.”
DIKSHa Lanka, operational since 2021, offers a variety of trades including Retail Sales Associate, Assistant Electrician, and CRM - Voice & Non-Voice. To date, the center has trained 500+ candidates, with 50% being employed and rest choosing different options like self-employment. The program's impact is reflected in the success of its alumni, with trainees earning salaries ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.
The training programmes under DIKSHa continue to reinforce the collaborative spirit amongst Dalmia Cement’s CSR partnerships with the ultimate goal being to improve the employability of youth and building better communities.