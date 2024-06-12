Assam: Dalmia Bharat With NABARD Launches Electrician Batch at DIKSHa Centre In Lanka

The demand for trained electricians is only growing given that India is witnessing rapid urbanization and technology upgradations like smart homes etc. Many electricians do not have formal training which translates into unsafe practices and comprises on their personal safety and creating safetyhazard on projects they are working on. As opportunities exist in both government and private sector, Mr. Uday Singh Rajput, Plant Head, Lanka said “The launch of this new batch is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance employability and uplift the socio-economic status of the youth in the region. Our collaborative efforts with NABARD and other partners are pivotal in providing comprehensive training and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.”