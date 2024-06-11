UGC Allows Colleges To Admit Students Twice A Year From 2024-25

In a significant move to enhance flexibility in higher education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that colleges in India can admit students twice a year starting from the 2024-25 academic session. This change will allow Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to offer admissions in either January-February or July-August, in addition to the current single annual intake.
The new policy applies to colleges offering programs in both online and physical modes. While the biannual admission option is not mandatory, it provides an opportunity for institutions to increase student intake and introduce new programs in emerging fields. To implement this, institutions must amend their existing admission rules, as stipulated by the UGC.
Previously, the UGC had permitted biannual admissions for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. This resulted in a notable increase in enrolments, with 19,73,056 students enrolling in July 2022 and an additional 4,28,854 students in January 2023. The two-cycle admissions facilitated nearly half a million students to join their desired degree programs without waiting for an entire academic year.
UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the benefits of this decision, stating, "If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July-August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will also keep students motivated since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle."
Mr. Kumar also pointed out the advantages for industries, noting that "With biannual admissions in place, industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates. Biannual admissions will also enable the HEIs to plan their resource distribution, such as faculty, labs, classrooms, and support services, more efficiently, resulting in a better functional flow within the university."
Currently, higher education institutions in India admit students once a year, with the academic session starting in July-August and ending in May-June. The introduction of biannual admissions marks a significant shift, aimed at accommodating more students and enhancing the operational efficiency of HEIs across the country.