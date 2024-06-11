UGC Allows Colleges To Admit Students Twice A Year From 2024-25

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar highlighted the benefits of this decision, stating, "If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students. Such as those who missed admission to a university in the July-August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons. Biannual university admissions will also keep students motivated since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle."