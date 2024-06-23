Assam Don Bosco University Enhances Mass Communication Curriculum

The Department of Mass Communication at Assam Don Bosco University recently convened a Board of Studies meeting at its Tepesia Campus to revamp its academic offerings.
Led by Dr. Alpana Choudhury, Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, the meeting included faculty members and internal Board of Studies representatives.
A notable addition to the Board of Studies is Mr. Subhankar Banerjee, Founder and Director of Seven Sense Communication, a prominent PR agency in Guwahati, who joins as an external industry expert. The focus of the meeting was to redesign the syllabus to incorporate more practical aspects beneficial for students' professional careers.
Alongside existing graduate and postgraduate courses, the department plans to introduce short-term certification programs, soon to be accessible through its official website.
Dr. Alpana Choudhury expressed gratitude to her colleagues for their contributions in aligning the syllabus with the National Education Policy (NEP). She welcomed Mr. Banerjee, highlighting his expertise in areas such as Public Relations, Advertising, New Media, Corporate Communications, and Film Studies, which will enrich the curriculum and enhance student learning.
