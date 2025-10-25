Assam down town University Announces ICSTIP 2025 with Global Academic Participation

Assam down town University (AdtU) is set to host the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP 2025) from October 27 to 29, 2025, at its Panikhaiti campus in Guwahati.

Organised by the university’s Faculty of Science, the three-day conference aims to explore innovative solutions to pressing global challenges related to healthcare, sustainability, technology integration and policy development.

The event seeks to foster meaningful collaboration among academia, industry experts, researchers, and policymakers.

ICSTIP 2025 is expected to witness participation from international delegates across Europe and Southeast Asia, reflecting a strong spirit of global academic partnership. Representatives from institutions such as IPB Portugal, University of Applied Sciences (Poland), World Citi Colleges (Philippines), UCSI University (Malaysia) and Daffodil International University (Bangladesh) will attend the conference.

The event will feature keynote lectures, panel discussions, technical sessions, and research paper presentations, creating a platform for knowledge exchange and cross-border innovation.

Also Read: AdtU's Dr. Saikat Sen Named Among World’s Top 2% Scientists