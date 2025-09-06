Assam Down Town University Celebrates its 16th Foundation Day in Splendor

Assam down town University (AdtU) celebrated its 16th Foundation Day in a grand manner at the campus amphitheatre, bringing together faculty, students, dignitaries, and guests to look back on the journey of the university in terms of academic success and social contributions.

The day started with a ceremonial flag hoisting by Hon'ble Dean of Studies, Prof. Bandana Dutta, at the Bornadi Block, followed by the National Anthem and the AdtU Anthem, establishing the tone of pride and unity.

The formal proceedings also involved felicitations to the illustrious guests and the launch of a special documentary by Chief Guest Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. The documentary depicted AdtU's achievements, and Dr. Mahanta's keynote address enthralled the gathering with his vision and insightful remarks.

Cultural fervour dominated the day, with presentations of Borgeet, Bhortaal, contemporary songs, and folk dances like the Boro Dance and a Fusion Dance that showcased the immense talent and diversity of AdtU.

In their messages, Hon'ble Chancellor Dr. N. N. Dutta and Vice Chancellor Prof. N. C. Talukdar reflected on the university's vision for the future, praising the hard work and teamwork that have brought AdtU to its current position.

One of the highlights of the day was the launch of the AdtU magazine by Guest of Honour, Sri Naresh Kalita, Editor of Niyamiya Barta. His motivational address added to the richness of the occasion. The event also celebrated excellence in the university community by conferring awards for student excellence, faculty achievement, innovative teaching, research impact, long service, and exemplary support staff. Almost ₹50 lakh was rewarded in appreciation of contribution by research publishers, academic and non-academic staff.

The event ended on a high note with the Assam State Anthem being sung followed by a sincere Vote of Thanks by the Chairperson, leaving the audience with fond memories of the day.

The 16th Foundation Day was an authentic reflection of the values of Assam down town University such as knowledge, innovation, and community service, restating its commitment towards building the future through quality education and all-round development.

Also Read: Parthajit Baruah’s Book 'A History of India’s North-East Cinema' Launched in Canada