Parthajit Baruah’s Book 'A History of India’s North-East Cinema' Launched in Canada

Noted author and researcher Parthajit Baruah’s latest book, 'A History of India’s North-East Cinema', was officially launched at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Alberta (IFFA) in Edmonton on Friday evening. The event took place at the prestigious Citadel Theatre in Edmonton.

The book was jointly unveiled by internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain and award-winning filmmaker Rima Das. Published by the US-based Bloomsbury Academic, the work offers a comprehensive study of cinema from all eight states of Northeast India, placing it within the broader history of Indian cinema.

Speaking at the launch, Adil Hussain praised Baruah’s dedication, remarking, “We truly admire the hard work and sacrifice Parthajit Baruah has put into this book. It is a valuable addition to the history of Indian cinema, meticulously chronicling films and movements from the Northeast.”

Filmmaker Rima Das highlighted the book’s wider significance, noting, “This work allows readers to understand the journey of Northeast Indian cinema at both the national and international level.”

Notably, this is the first book on Northeast Indian cinema to be launched outside India, marking a milestone for the region’s cultural and cinematic scholarship.

ALSO READ: Papon Remembers His Parents as “First and Greatest Teachers” on Teachers’ Day