Assam down town University Hosts Gulab Chand Kataria In Cultural Extravaganza

Assam down town University expresses its profound delight at the honor of hosting His Excellency, Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, alongside the esteemed presence of the legendary maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhatt ji.
As a university dedicated to promoting cultural interaction and creative enrichment, we are honoured to present Bhatt ji's extraordinary ability on the Mohan veena, which has received international praise. Bhatt ji's long career, which includes distinctions like the Grammy Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, acts as a source of inspiration for both young musicians and aficionados alike.
AdtU takes great satisfaction in supporting such cultural convergences, which not only enrich our academic environment but also contribute to the cultural fabric of our community. We are looking forward to an evening of amazing musical experiences and treasured memories as we commemorate the transformational power of music and the arts.