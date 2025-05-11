Assam down town University Empowers Careers with Job Fair 2025

In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing industry-academia collaboration, Assam down town University (AdtU) successfully conducted its 11th Annual Job Fair alongside its inaugural Internship Fair on May 10 at the university’s Panikhaiti campus. The dual-event initiative, organized by the university’s Directorate of Career Advancement Cell, attracted over 4,000 job seekers and more than 170 leading companies, reaffirming AdtU’s commitment to holistic career development.

Advertisment

The event catered to a wide spectrum of attendees, including final-year students and young professionals with up to five years of experience. Reputed national and multinational organizations participated, offering diverse opportunities across sectors such as healthcare, information technology, education, manufacturing, consulting, retail, and services.

Notable recruiters included Apollo Hospitals, HDFC ERGO, Amul, Piramal Swasthya, SBI Life, Adani Airport, Quess Corp, NH Group, Bharti Airtel, Indigai, DTDC Limited, Amrit Cement, and Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, among others.

Participants engaged in on-the-spot interviews, resume screenings, career counseling sessions, and interactive sessions with HR professionals, gaining crucial exposure to the evolving recruitment landscape.

Running concurrently was AdtU’s first-ever Internship Fair, designed to align with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Targeted at current students, the fair focused on early career exposure and practical learning, core principles emphasized by NEP’s outcome-oriented educational reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, remarked:

"At Assam down town University, we believe that education must translate into meaningful opportunities. Our Annual Job Fair and Internship Fair embody this mission by bridging the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations. In keeping with NEP 2020, we are fostering experiential learning to produce industry-ready graduates."

Dr. Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, echoed similar sentiments:

"This year’s fair witnessed exceptional participation from both recruiters and students. It goes beyond being an internship fair—it operationalizes NEP 2020 by offering students a real-world glimpse into professional environments. Through early exposure, we are shaping proactive, skilled individuals ready to lead in tomorrow’s workforce."

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across multiple disciplines and institutions in the region. Several candidates received on-the-spot job offers and internship confirmations, underscoring the fair’s role as a vital platform for talent discovery and opportunity creation.

With its successful execution, Assam down town University continues to lead the way in providing robust career pathways and nurturing the next generation of professionals in Northeast India.