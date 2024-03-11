AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance

Assam down town University (AdtU) in collaboration with SPIC MACAY Guwahati Chapter hosted the Traditional Naga Dance, performed by Kuyingpong Culture Society.
This vibrant cultural dance form is characterized by rhythmic movements, knotty footwork, and elaborate costumes styled with traditional ornaments.
The dance often portrays themes of valor, hunting, and celebration of community life.
The AdtU expressed the honor to have hosted such an incredible display of talent and cultural exchange and stated that they looked forward to future opportunities to celebrate the diverse traditions of our region.