Guwahati News

AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance

This vibrant cultural dance form is characterized by rhythmic movements, knotty footwork, and elaborate costumes styled with traditional ornaments.
AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance
AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance
Pratidin Time

Assam down town University (AdtU) in collaboration with SPIC MACAY Guwahati Chapter hosted the Traditional Naga Dance, performed by Kuyingpong Culture Society.

This vibrant cultural dance form is characterized by rhythmic movements, knotty footwork, and elaborate costumes styled with traditional ornaments.

AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance
AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance

The dance often portrays themes of valor, hunting, and celebration of community life.

AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance
AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance

The AdtU expressed the honor to have hosted such an incredible display of talent and cultural exchange and stated that they looked forward to future opportunities to celebrate the diverse traditions of our region.

AdtU in Collaboration with SPIC MACAY Hosts Traditional Naga Dance
Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat @2047 Lecture Foster Academic Discourse at AdtU
Assam Down Town University
Naga Dance

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/adtu-in-collaboration-with-spic-macay-hosts-traditional-naga-dance
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com