Assam down town University Hosts Seminar on Civil and Mechanical Engineering

Assam down town University is pleased to announce a one-day seminar on Civil and Mechanical Engineering, featuring industry expert Pradeepta Das, Project Manager at Larsen and Toubro's Building and Factories (B&F) division.
The free event, open to all interested participants, aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering valuable insights and practical knowledge. Scheduled for July 12th, 2024, at 11 am, the seminar will be held in the 7th-floor auditorium of Building 3 at down town Hospital, Guwahati, Assam.
Pradeepta Das, known for his extensive experience in the field, will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in Civil and Mechanical Engineering. Attendees, including students, professionals, and enthusiasts, can expect to gain industry-ready skills and knowledge that will enhance their career prospects.
To register for the event, interested individuals are encouraged to fill out the registration form available at Google Form Registration Link: https://forms.gle/