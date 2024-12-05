Assam down town University Set to Host EduELEVATE 2024

Assam down town University (AdtU) is set to host the highly anticipated EduELEVATE - Northeast Educators' Conclave 2024, an exceptional event bringing together educators, policymakers, and innovators. This transformative platform will focus on shaping the future of education through insightful discussions, networking, and celebrating excellence in teaching.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 21st December 2024

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Venue: The Greenwood Resort, GS Road, Madhab Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, Assam - 781022

The conclave promises engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions on personalized learning, technology in education, and awards to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of education.

Award Categories:

Award of Excellence in School Teaching Prize: ₹1,00,000

Recognizes outstanding High School teachers in Northeast/Eastern India for fostering academic excellence and innovative teaching methodologies. Pedagogical Excellence Award Prize: ₹50,000

Honors institutions across Northeast/Eastern India for implementing innovative teaching-learning methodologies with measurable outcomes.

AdtU Excellence Awards Application Dates:

Start Date: 2nd December 2024

Last Date to Apply: 15th December 2024

This is an invaluable opportunity for educators and institutions to be recognized for their outstanding efforts. The event will also serve as a hub for networking, gaining insights into the latest educational trends, and discovering new ways to enhance teaching methodologies.

Don't miss out! Register now and be a part of this prestigious event that is set to redefine the educational landscape in Northeast India.

For more information and to register, visit:

EduELEVATE Registration & Details