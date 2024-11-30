AdtU Hosts HR Conclave 4.0: A Celebration of Excellence in Human Resources

Assam down town University (AdtU) successfully hosted the much-anticipated HR Conclave 4.0, bringing together industry leaders, HR professionals, and thought leaders to redefine and discuss emerging trends in recruitment, talent management, and people success. This year’s event, the first of its kind in Northeast India, celebrated groundbreaking ideas and excellence in the HR domain through engaging panel discussions and prestigious awards.

The event kicked off with an engaging discussion led by Vishal Sharma, Moderator from Lenskart.com, on the topic of redefining recruitment strategies for Gen Z. The panel delved into pressing themes such as mental health, work preferences, and bridging gaps between corporate expectations and the aspirations of this dynamic generation.

Key takeaways

Paras Thakur introduced the "1000 Days Concept," emphasizing that "retention begins at onboarding."

Ruthi Phazang stressed the significance of classroom training to keep employees motivated.

Meghali Kumar highlighted how global compensation trends shape Gen Z's decisions but affirmed India's position as a culturally rich and growth-oriented workspace.

Ravi Shankar Singh reflected on India's strong appeal for students, offering opportunities for personal and professional growth while contributing to the nation’s GDP.

The discussion underscored the need to align recruitment strategies with Gen Z’s unique needs and aspirations to create workplaces that foster collaboration and growth for individuals and organizations alike.

Redefining Recruitment: Early Talent Identification and Emerging HR Tech Trends

The second-panel discussion, moderated by Abhishek Sarma (First-Time HR Awardee from Reliance Retail), focused on "Redefining Gen Z's Recruitment: Early Talent Identification, Skill-Based Hiring, and Emerging HR Tech Trends." Panelists discussed the shift toward skill-based assessments, flexible career pathways, and innovative hiring strategies tailored to Gen Z’s purpose-driven approach to work.

Highlights from the panel:

Anitha Jayapal (L&T Edutech) emphasized the importance of internships in providing hands-on learning experiences and equipping students with critical digital skills.

Stuty Borpujari (Coca-Cola) shared personal insights on Gen Z’s clarity of thought, their embrace of self-love, and the rising trend of project-based engagements that align with their personal interests.

Vikas Singh Sonagra introduced the "Alpha Model," offering flexible working options that allow individuals to choose their workdays.

Sarat Roy called for recruiters to focus on candidates' mindsets, prioritizing traits like innovation, risk-taking, and growth potential.

The panel concluded with a call to embrace these evolving recruitment trends, ensuring organizations effectively attract and retain the best Gen Z talent.

The event also honoured exceptional HR professionals for their contributions to the industry through the prestigious HR Excellence Awards.

Mrigakshi Talukdar, Human Resource Officer at Marico Limited, was recognized as the HR Rising Star of North East and awarded Rs 50,000 for her outstanding accomplishments in HR operations.

Ashish Banka, Head of People Success at Cradlewise, received the esteemed HR Leader Award along with Rs 1,00,000 in prize money for his exemplary leadership and contributions to the HR field.

A Platform for Growth and Innovation

Reflecting on the success of the conclave, Rimjhim Baruah, Associate Director (i/c)-Directorate of Career Advancement at Assam down town University, stated:

"It’s truly a moment of pride for us to see how HR Conclave has grown since its inception three years ago. As the first event of its kind in Northeast India, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards and creating a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and innovation in HR. The increasing participation and enthusiasm reaffirm our mission to inspire and empower the HR community."

The HR Conclave 4.0 served as a true commitment to Assam down town University’s dedication to fostering thought leadership and driving innovation in the HR domain, leaving attendees inspired and prepared to navigate the future of work.