Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31

Assam down town University (AdtU) is thrilled to announce its 10th Annual Job Fair, scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Panikhaiti campus in Guwahati.
This exciting event offers job seekers an opportunity to connect with over 50 top organizations from various sectors, including Arts, Science, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, and more.
The fair is open to recent graduates as well as professionals with up to 5 years of experience. Attendees will have the chance to explore a wide range of job opportunities, network with industry leaders, and even secure job placements on the spot.
Why Attend the AdtU Job Fair?
Access to diverse job opportunities across multiple fields
Networking with top professionals and industry leaders
Excellent career growth and advancement prospects
Interested candidates are encouraged to register now through the following link: https://forms.gle/YQNAD1CSVSnjxDcx9.
Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step in your career!