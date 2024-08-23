Education

Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31

This exciting event offers job seekers an opportunity to connect with over 50 top organizations from various sectors, including Arts, Science, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, and more.
Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31
Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Assam down town University (AdtU) is thrilled to announce its 10th Annual Job Fair, scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Panikhaiti campus in Guwahati.

This exciting event offers job seekers an opportunity to connect with over 50 top organizations from various sectors, including Arts, Science, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, and more.

Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31
Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31

The fair is open to recent graduates as well as professionals with up to 5 years of experience. Attendees will have the chance to explore a wide range of job opportunities, network with industry leaders, and even secure job placements on the spot.

Why Attend the AdtU Job Fair?

  • Access to diverse job opportunities across multiple fields

  • Networking with top professionals and industry leaders

  • Excellent career growth and advancement prospects

Interested candidates are encouraged to register now through the following link: https://forms.gle/YQNAD1CSVSnjxDcx9.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take the next step in your career!

Assam down town University to Host 10th Annual Job Fair on August 31
Assam down town University Hosts Seminar on Civil and Mechanical Engineering
Assam Down Town University
Annual Job Fair

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
education>>education/assam-down-town-university-to-host-10th-annual-job-fair-on-august-31
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com